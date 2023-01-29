SouthState Corp Sells 510 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.