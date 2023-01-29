SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.