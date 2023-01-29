Spell Token Price Up 10.3% This Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $88.84 million and $34.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00399205 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.84 or 0.28020205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00572026 BTC.

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

