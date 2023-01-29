Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 212,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $12.04.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
