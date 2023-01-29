Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.30 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $301.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

