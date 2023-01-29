Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,767 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

