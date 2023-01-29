Spire Wealth Management Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

