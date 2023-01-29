Spire Wealth Management Has $531,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $667.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

