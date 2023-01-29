Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

