Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $95,286,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

