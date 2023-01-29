Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,417 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE MS opened at $96.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,010 shares of company stock worth $29,275,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
