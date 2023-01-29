Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,288 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

