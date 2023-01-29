Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $95.28. 2,325,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,678. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

