Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,672,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,841. Springwater Special Situations has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

