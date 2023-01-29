Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

