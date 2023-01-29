Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $109.02. 6,851,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

