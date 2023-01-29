STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.07 million and $347,929.26 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00400152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.52 or 0.28087738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00578191 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

