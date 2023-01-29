Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.41 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $105.88 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00216076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02720854 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $20,283,568.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

