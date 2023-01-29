Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Status has a total market cap of $106.39 million and $6.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00215358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02686816 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,315,222.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

