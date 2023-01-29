Status (SNT) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $107.45 million and $6.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00217154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02686816 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,315,222.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

