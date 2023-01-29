Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Further Reading

