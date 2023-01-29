Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Guidewire Software worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $103.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.