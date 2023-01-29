Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

