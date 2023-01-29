Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 15,684 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after buying an additional 307,599 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,667 shares of company stock worth $12,800,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.