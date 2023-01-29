Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $140.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

