Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,135 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.94% of EZCORP worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.