Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $853,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $50,768.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,973.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,492,380 shares of company stock worth $172,730,939. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

