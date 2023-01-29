Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

VNOM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,200 shares of company stock worth $24,155,756. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

