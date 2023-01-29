Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 73,126 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,126 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Semtech worth $25,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Semtech by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Semtech by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 142,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Semtech by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

SMTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

