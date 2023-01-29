StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,383,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $29.10. 532,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $41.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.