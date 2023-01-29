Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 60,960 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 613,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 533,032 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $948,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 120,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 228,915 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

