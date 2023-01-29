Steward Financial Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3,584.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,247,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,397. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.