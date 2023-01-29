Steward Financial Group LLC Has $593,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.60. 1,587,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,259. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.56.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

