Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,435,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 1,147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,352.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $7.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

