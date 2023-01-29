Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.60 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $260.12 or 0.01124022 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $58,178.42 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

