Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

