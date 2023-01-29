Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.23

Substratum (SUB) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $328,912.34 and approximately $87.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00215537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00070848 USD and is up 21.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $89.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

