Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,264.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
About Sumitomo Pharma
