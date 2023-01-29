Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,264.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

