Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pi Financial cut shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

