SVB Financial Group (SIVBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVBP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.70.
About SVB Financial Group
