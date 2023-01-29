SVB Financial Group (SIVBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVBP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.70.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.