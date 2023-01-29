Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $139.18 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $139.18 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00003334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

