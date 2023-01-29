Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 116,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,689. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

