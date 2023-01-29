Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. 868,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,210. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

