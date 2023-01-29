Synthetix (SNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.23 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $617.42 million and $27.23 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00402376 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28243796 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00571097 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,040,451 coins and its circulating supply is 249,696,511 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.