T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $667.66 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $667.66 million and approximately $69,822.37 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.65649185 USD and is up 31.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,957.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

