Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s).

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

