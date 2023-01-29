Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.05

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.05 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.04). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 832,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £516.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

