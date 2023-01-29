TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.