TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $78,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $771.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

