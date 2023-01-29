TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $83,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,597.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

